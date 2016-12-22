Mostella helps Tennessee outlast ETSU, 72-68

Detrick Mostella Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Detrick Mostella scored a career-high 25 points off the bench and put Tennessee ahead for good by sinking two free throws with 1:11 remaining Thursday as the Volunteers outlasted East Tennessee State 72-68.

Mostella's free throws put Tennessee ahead 67-65. The junior guard added a jump shot with 29 seconds left to make it 69-65, the first time since midway through the second half that either team led by more than two points.

The Buccaneers led 65-64 on a Hanner Mosquera-Perea basket with 2:13 left before Tennessee went on an 11-0 run to pull ahead for good.

ETSU (9-3) was hosting Tennessee (7-5) for the first time since 1963 and was attempting to beat a Southeastern Conference team for the second time in just over a week. The Buccaneers had won 67-65 at Mississippi State on Dec. 15 thanks to Mosquera-Perea's tip-in with 1.4 seconds left.

T.J. Cromer and Desonta Bradford each scored 14 points for ETSU. A.J. Merriweather had 11 points and David Burrell had 10.

Robert Hubbs III scored 11 for Tennessee, which was playing its final game before opening Southeastern Conference competition next week.

Neither team could make a shot for most of the first half before Mostella came off the bench and provided a spark.

Mostella scored Tennessee's last 13 points of the half — all in a span of about 2 ½ minutes — to give the Vols a 32-23 lead at the intermission. Tennessee closed the first half on a 9-2 run that included a trio of 3-pointers from Mostella.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: After falling behind 27-6 in an 86-75 loss to No. 7 Gonzaga on Sunday, the Vols responded by shuffling their lineup. Kyle Alexander started for the first time since Nov. 22 and Lamonte Turner made just his second start of the season, while Lew Evans and Shembari Phillips moved into reserve roles.

Alexander scored Tennessee's first four points of the game but encountered foul trouble later and finished with six points. Turner scored four points and shot 1 of 7.

ETSU: The Bucs missed 15 of their first 16 shots from two-point range and were just 8 of 32 overall in the first half, but they heated up early in the second half to get back in the game. ETSU ended u shooting 16 of 32 in the second half.

ETSU's ice-cold performance early in the game was noteworthy because they have shot well all season. ETSU entered Thursday night with a .489 field-goal percentage that ranked 31st among all Division I teams.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Texas A&M on Dec. 29.

ETSU hosts Savannah State on Dec. 29.

