Rick Barnes "really, really proud" after Vols upset No. 4 Kentucky, 82-80

Rick Barnes' young Vols have played ranked teams really tough this season but came into the night 0-5 against top 25 opponents. Tennessee finally broke through and upset rival and fourth-ranked Kentucky, 82-80.

WBIR 12:28 AM. EST January 25, 2017

