Tennessee Vols host No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts during the firsth alf against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team hosts the No. 4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

Tennessee (10-9, 3-4 SEC) is coming off of a 91-74 win over Mississippi State. Four Vols scored in double figures in the victory.

Senior guard Robert Hubbs III is averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds. Freshman forward Grant Williams is second on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game.

Kentucky (17-2, 7-0 SEC) enters Tuesday night’s game on a seven-game winning streak. The Wildcats beat No. 24 South Carolina 85-69 on Saturday night.

Wildcats freshman guard Malik Monk is averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game.

The Wildcats have 152-68 record against the Vols. Tennessee is 0-5 against ranked opponents this season.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has a 3-3 career record against Kentucky coach John Calipari. The two teams split the season series last year.

Tipoff at Thompson-Boling Arena between the Vols and Wildcats is set for 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN.

Editor’s Note: The AP Top 25 Poll was used for the rankings in this story.

