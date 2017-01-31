Vols guard Robert Hubbs III named SEC player of the week

KNOXVILLE - The Southeastern Conference named Tennessee Volunteers senior guard Robert Hubbs III its conference player of the week on Monday.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard averaged 17.5 points, seven rebound and 1.5 assists in wins over No. 4 Kentucky and Kansas State.

Hubbs led the Vols with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the win over Kentucky while adding a team-high seven rebounds. He also scored five points in the last 3:22 of the game.

Against Kansas State, Hubbs scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.

Hubbs is the third Volunteer to win an SEC weekly award this season. Jordan Bowden was named SEC freshman of the week on Dec. 12. Detrick Mostella earned player of the week honors on Dec. 26.

Hubbs is the Vols’ leading scorer at 15.0 points per game.

Tennessee (12-9, 4-4 SEC) enters Tuesday night’s game at Auburn (14-7, 3-5 SEC) on a three-game winning streak. Tipoff between the Vols and Tigers is set for 9 p.m. ET. The game airs on the SEC Network.

