Was it a goaltend? A look at Lamonte Turner's shot in the final seconds of Tennessee's loss to Georgia

The Vols trailed Georgia by 4 with less than 14 seconds left in the game when Lamonte Turner's three-point attempt appeared to be interfered with by a Georgia player as it came down towards the basket. Rick Barnes says it was a goaltend. It wasn't called.

WBIR 7:35 PM. EST February 11, 2017

