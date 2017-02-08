WBIR's college basketball top 25, week 14

Feb 4, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) attempts a shot defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen (5) in the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Olmos, Custom)

Editor's note: WBIR's Sports Executive Producer/Anchor Patrick Murray is in his first season voting for the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for college basketball. This column explains his rankings for Week 14 (poll released 2/6/2017).

Saturday was a completely crazy day in college basketball. The 2nd, 3rd, 5th. 7th, 8th and 9th ranked teams in the AP Top 25 all lost on the same day, including Iowa State snapping Kansas's 51-game home winning streak.

1. Gonzaga (24-0)

Mark Few's squad just keeps winning - still undefeated. Earlier this year they beat Arizona, Florida and Iowa State and they rank top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency (points scored/allowed per 100 possessions). No other team even ranks in the top 10 in both categories.

2. Villanova (22-2)

Losses by Baylor and Kansas move the Wildcats up into the second spot. No one has more KenPom top-100 wins (14) than Villanova.

3. Kansas (20-3)

The Jayhawks had their 51-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse snapped by Iowa State but also picked up a top-5 win, beating Baylor earlier in the week.

4. Baylor (20-3)

The Bears lost both of their games this week but still have more KenPom top-50 wins (10) than anyone else in the country so they absolutely still belong in the top five, in my opinion. Plus, two of their losses are to KenPom top-10 teams.

5. Oregon (21-3)

The nation's longest home winning streak now belongs to the Ducks. Oregon dominated Arizona on Saturday to add a second top 25 win to their resume.

Oregon's first loss was on the road at Baylor (No. 4 in my rankings) back in November when leading scorer Dillon Brooks was still recovering from foot surgery. The Ducks second loss was a week later when Brooks played only 13 minutes in his first game back from the injury. Since then, Oregon is 18-1.

6. North Carolina (21-4)

The Tar Heels are tied with Villanova and Butler for the most top-100 wins in the nation with 14 and also boast three KenPom top-25 wins. UNC beat FSU head-to-head so that's why I have them above the 'Noles and Louisville.

7. Florida State (20-4)

The 'Noles have three KenPom top-10 wins, only West Virginia can match that. FSU's four KenPom top-25 wins are also tied for tops in the nation and only Baylor has more than the Seminoles' nine top-50 wins.

8. Louisville (19-4)

The Cardinals four losses have all come to teams ranked 27th or better in the KenPom computer ratings. Louisville lost to Florida State and considering the Seminoles have a resume that's just as good (if not better) in terms of wins, I'm keeping FSU ahead of the Cards.

9. Arizona (21-3)

Even though Arizona has only three losses and all three came to top-25 teams, the trio of four-loss ACC teams I ranked in front of them have substantially better resumes when it comes to wins. 'Zona has just one KenPom top-25 win while UNC, FSU and Louisville all have at least three each and all have at least double the amount of top-50 wins as the Wildcats. Arizona beat UCLA head-to-head.

10. UCLA (21-3)

The same logic I noted for ranking the four-loss ACC trio ahead of Arizona applies to UCLA. The Bruins and Wildcats have the same number of top-25 (1) and top-50 wins (3).

11. Wisconsin (20-3)

The Badgers' three losses all came against KenPom top-25 teams. The only thing keeping Wisconsin out of my top 10 is the fact they don't have a win over a KenPom top-25 team. Saint Mary's is the only other team in my top 25 that doesn't have one. I like Wisconsin but they just don't have that stand-out, impressive win that would compel me to rank them above some of these other teams that do have such wins.

12. Cincinnati (21-2)

13. West Virginia (18-5)

The Mountaineers' impressive victories over Kansas, Baylor and Virginia are the reason I have them ranked highest of any of the five-loss teams.

14. Kentucky (18-5)

15. Virginia (17-5)

16. South Carolina (19-4)

17. Creighton (20-4)

The Jays resume is very similar to Purdue's in terms of wins and Creighton has one less loss. The Blue Jays beat Butler twice, so I have them ahead of the Bulldogs.

18. Butler (18-5)

The Bulldogs have that win over Villanova in their back pocket plus 14 KenPom top-100 victories, a number only matched by 'Nova and UNC, so I'll keep Butler ahead of Purdue.

19. Purdue (19-5)

20. Maryland (20-3)

21. Duke (18-5)

22. Florida (18-5)

23. Saint Mary's (21-2)

24. Xavier (17-6)

Five of the Musketeers six losses were to KenPom top-25 teams.

25. Notre Dame (17-7)

Tough decision between the Irish and Iowa State for my final spot. Resumes are very similar in terms of wins. I thought about going with the Cyclones since they're on the upswing and Notre Dame has lost four straight. However, ISU does have one extra loss and SIX of ND's losses came against KenPom top-15 teams, so I'll keep the Irish on my ballot for at least one more week.

(© 2017 WBIR)