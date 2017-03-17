Moberg perseveres through injury to lead Vols

After years of waiting for an opportunity, Jeff Moberg was lighting the world on fire to start his senior year in 2016.

Through 16 games he led the nation in runs scored.

And then it happened.

“Right field was pretty short and it bounced off the wall to the right fielder and I was out by quite a bit and I tried to avoid a tag," Moberg said.

"I didn’t really get to the sliding part and my cleat got stuck and I never made it to the bag and just felt a few pops.

It didn’t hurt much, I walked off, but something just didn’t feel right.”

An MRI confirmed the worst. A torn ACL.

Moberg’s senior season was over.

“We had an off day so I was laying at the pool when I got the phone call and it was kind of a ‘oh shoot, it’s my senior year I don’t know if I’ll be able to play again,'” Moberg said.

Fortunately, he was one game short of going over the NCAA restriction and was granted a medical redshirt. All that stood in the way of another chance to play was rehab.

“In the beginning it was definitely painful, but after a few months I was able to get the strength back.”

Moberg was back to full health in well under a year and started at second base in the season opener.

He leds the team with a ridiculous .475 batting average and has already hit hit five homers in 14 games. He had one career long ball coming into the year.

The Vols head begin SEC play this weekend against South Carolina at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

