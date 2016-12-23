Music City Bowl: what to watch for

Nov 12, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

With the Music City Bowl just around the corner, here are three story lines to watch as the Tennessee Vols take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

1. What's changed since the regular season finale at Vanderbilt?

"I will thoroughly, thoroughly examine everything in our football program in moving forward," Coach Butch Jones said as the Vols began bowl prep.

Jones said the process would take weeks, months even. So far, the Vols coaching staff and administration remains the same. No coaching changes, no assistants added, no new athletic director. So, how will the program have improved before game day?

I might be beating a dead horse here, but the Vols also need to improve the defense if they want to stand a chance against Nebraska. The Vols allowed 1,985 yards of offense to their opponents in their three most recent games. One usually associates 1985 with Springsteen and Madonna (way before Nirvana, however.) Not the amount of yards you give up to Kentucky, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. It's not good.

2. Who hurts the most from the attrition on their roster?

Tennessee lost seven players for the season by Halloween 2016: Jalen Reeves-Mabin, Jalen Hurd, Preston Williams, Danny O'Brien, Kahlil McKenzie, Quart'e Sapp, and Shy Tuttle. That the Vols were able to persevere is a feat in and of itself.

The Cornhuskers will have holes in their team, as well. Quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. is likely not going to be able to play due to injury. Team captain and safety Nate Gerry was ruled academically ineligible to play, as well.

The Music City Bowl will test the depth of each team, both of which spent time ranked among the top ten teams in the nation, flaws and all.

3. How will Derek Barnett end his historic career at Tennessee?

The star defensive end will likely go hit bigger guys for a big paycheck in the NFL following the bowl game. Barnett has the chance to break Reggie White's career sack record, set in 1983...

"Records are records, know what I'm saying?" Barnett said shortly following his record-tying sack at Vanderbilt. "I don't play this game for records, I play this game to get victories with my teammates."

He could do it in impressive fashion. Remember, White set the record for 32 sacks in four seasons on Rocky Top. Barnett could do it in three.

We are truly witnessing greatness.