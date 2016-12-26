The Nebraska Cornhuskers tweeted out Monday they'll be offering their own form of support Friday for Sevier County fire victims during the Music City Bowl against Tennessee.

The Huskers, who will play the Volunteers on Friday in Nashville, tweeted out Monday that they'll be wearing a decal on their helmets bearing the phrase: "Mountain Tough."

We'll be keeping the people of Gatlinburg in our thoughts this week as they continue to recover from the wildfires.#MountainTough pic.twitter.com/m3JBYcmGQW — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 26, 2016

The tweet quickly drew appreciative responses from Vols fans.

Tennessee players will be wearing their smokey gray uniforms as a symbol of support for fire victims.

Fires the night of Nov. 28 swept across parts of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Wears Valley area, killing 14 people, destroying or damaging some 2,400 buildings and causing an estimated $500 million in damage.

The disaster was one of the state''s worst in the 100 years.

The Huskers, 9-3, play Tennessee, 8-4, at 3:30 p.m. local time in Nissan Stadium in the Music City Bowl. ESPN is broadcasting the game.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) looks down field during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers on November 12, 2016, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

The Vols left for Nashville on Monday afternoon after finishing their last on-campus practice.

This will be Tennessee's 52nd bowl game, and it's the third straight year they've played a Big 10 opponent.