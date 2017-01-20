New Vols QB coach Canales knows Butch, Scott well

Oct 15, 2015; Denton, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green interim head coach Mike Canales on the sidelines during the second quarter of game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Apogee Stadium. Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Custom)

The coaching profession is a tangled web of relationships.

Maybe not everyone knows each other, but the college football coaching world is small enough that friends or former teammates or coworkers can cross paths often enough.

Tennessee's recent quarterbacks coach hire is a prime example.

RELATED: CANALES' RESUME AND CAREER HISTORY

Mike Canales and Butch Jones have never coached on the same staff (until now), but they've known each other for about 20 years.

"I still remember days back at the AFCA coaches convention and we’re sitting in the lobby drawing plays up," Canales said of his relationship with Jones.

"'What did you do down in the redzone? What do you like in the redzone? These are things that we like to do all the time.' I’ve kind of watched what he’s done from West Virginia and Central Michigan and Cincinnati, what he’s done, I'm familiar."

The two became friends back in the mid-1990s, when Jones was an assistant at his alma mater Ferris State and Canales was the offensive coordinator at the fledgling South Florida program.

"He’d come over and visit, that’s how we got to know each other," Canales said.

"You see each other at the coaching conventions or if he was down in Tampa or you’d see him on the road recruiting and that’s kind of how it all started."

They met through another strand of the coaching web. Calvin Magee played tight end for the Tampa Bay Bucs while Jones was an intern with the franchise. Magee was an assistant on the USF staff with Canales and Butch would come to visit.

Jones and Magee later ended up working together at West Virginia.

When Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord left for Indiana, Jones noted that he needed someone that "fit" with the coaching staff.

RELATED: LARRY SCOTT EXCITED, PREPARED TO BE VOLS NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Canales' past relationship with Butch surely helps, as well as the one he has with Jones' newly promoted offensive coordinator, Larry Scott.

The two were on the same coaching staff from 2007-09 during Canales' second stint with USF.

"We spent many nights down in Miami recruiting and coming back on long road trips together, that was a lot of fun," Canales said.

The connection goes deeper. Scott played offensive line for the Bulls from 1996-00. His offensive coordinator was Canales.

"We started the program at the University of South Florida in 1996 and he was one of our original gang," Canales said. "We started with 75 and only 14 made it through and he was one of the 14."

It seems the foundation for the 2017 Tennessee offense was set in mid-90s Tampa.

(© 2017 WBIR)