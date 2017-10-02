WBIR
Close
Breaking News WBIR Breaking news
Close

Noon kickoff for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

No. 7 Georgia beat Tennessee 41-0, the most lopsided loss for the Vols in Neyland Stadium history.

WBIR 2:01 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee's October 14 football game against South Carolina will kick off at noon in Neyland Stadium.

WANT MORE ON TENNESSEE FOOTBALL? Visit the Big Orange Locker

The game will likely be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, but that won't be decided until next week.

The Vols will have a lot to play for in that game. Tennessee will be coming off a bye week following a humiliating 41-0 loss to Georgia. The Gamecocks, who are 3-2 this season with two losses in the SEC,  upset the Vols last year 24-21 in Columbia.

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM

WBIR

Vols held scoreless for first time since 1994

WBIR

Tim Tebow says Vols need to find an 'edge'

WBIR

Peyton Manning talks Butch Jones, Vols in radio interview

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories