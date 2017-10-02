Noon kickoff for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

(Photo: Tom Barclay (WBIR))

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee's October 14 football game against South Carolina will kick off at noon in Neyland Stadium.

WANT MORE ON TENNESSEE FOOTBALL? Visit the Big Orange Locker

The game will likely be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, but that won't be decided until next week.

The Vols will have a lot to play for in that game. Tennessee will be coming off a bye week following a humiliating 41-0 loss to Georgia. The Gamecocks, who are 3-2 this season with two losses in the SEC, upset the Vols last year 24-21 in Columbia.

© 2017 WBIR.COM