Peyton, Fulmer join Vol Walk for Georgia game

Peyton Manning returned to Knoxville for his NFF College Football Hall of Fame on-campus salute and participated in the Vol Walk before Tennessee's game against No. 7 Georgia. (Photo: WBIR)

The Vol Walk was extra special before Tennessee's game against No. 7 Georgia.

Peyton Manning and several of Tennessee's College Football Hall of Famers, including Phillip Fulmer and Bob Johnson, joined the Vols for the trek through the crowd to Neyland Stadium.

Peyton was holding his son Marshall's hand as they walked down Peyton Manning Pass and greeted the crowd. Marshall was wearing his orange number 16 Manning jersey.

"As you come down now Peyton Manning Pass and that band fires into Rocky Top and you come down into just a sea of people. I used to make that walk, I would always see my parents right there where they tailgated. Ashley (his now wife) and I were dating, she would come into town," Manning told VFL Films about the Vol Walk. "It was like these little checkpoints along the way going to the game. The sounds are what I remember."

Manning is back in Knoxville for his NFF College Football Hall of Fame on-campus salute. He will be inducted into the Hall in December.

