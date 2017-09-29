Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones talk with Volunteer former quarterback Peyton Manning before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

KNOXVILLE - Vols legend Peyton Manning doesn't want to analyze Tennessee football.

"I'm always proud to be an ambassador, I'm certainly a donor, a supporter, I'm a fan but I'm not an analyst. There's plenty of those," Manning said Friday while speaking with a group of local Knoxville media members.

"I get asked a lot, 'what's the state of the union of Tennessee football?' I'm all in, I'm all behind them and I want nothing more than to win Saturday and get the taste of Florida and UMass, maybe not as good a game as we'd like, out of our mouths and beating Georgia sure would solve a lot of those problems but I've enjoyed these past couple years being able to get back to more games," Manning said.

Manning talks and texts with Vols head coach Butch Jones often and he's met with Tennessee's quarterbacks and answered some questions for quarterbacks coach Mike Canales.

Jones has been criticized recently after Tennessee lost to rival Florida on a final-play touchdown pass and played poorly in a four-point win over winless UMass.

"I am just all in and behind Butch Jones and I don't think I have to say that because that's just how I believe we all should be. We want to win every single game and you'd love to win by 40 but that's not the SEC and that's not how it works," Manning said.





"I know this, Butch Jones wakes up every day and all he thinks about is Tennessee football. He literally eats, sleeps and breathes it. I get texts from him at all hours about some concept or a philosophy and he is all in and I like the fact that our coach is that engaged and all in, so I appreciate that about him and I'm pulling hard for him.":

Tennessee takes on No. 7 Georgia Saturday at 3:30 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have lost 26 straight games against AP top ten teams, dating back to a win over Georgia in 2006.

Manning will be honored during the game as part of his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

