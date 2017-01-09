WBIR
Phillip Fulmer rips on Steve Spurrier, says they're friends

Former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer comments on Steve Spurrier's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Chierstin Susel, WBIR 7:02 PM. EST January 09, 2017

KNOXVILLE: - Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier will be was among three coaches, and 10 players elected to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame.

Spurrier now becomes the fourth person to make the hall as a player and a coach. 

Former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer who has coached against Spurrier took the opportunity to throw a little shade.

"I've said this before, until somebody puts a microphone in front of him, he's a pretty good guy. But after that you never know," said Fulmer. Adding, "Steve himself is a historian of the game, certainly he can tell you his stats."

Fulmer insists that despite the popular belief that the two are enemies, they're actually good friends. 


