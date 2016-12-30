Photo Gallery: Vols win Music City Bowl

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; General view of Nissan Stadium in the second half of the Music City Bowl between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Custom)

Check out the great photos from the Vols 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

Josh Dobbs was named the MVP of the game after accounting for more than 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns.