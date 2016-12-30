WBIR
Photo Gallery: Vols win Music City Bowl

WBIR 8:31 PM. EST December 30, 2016

Check out the great photos from the Vols 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

Josh Dobbs was named the MVP of the game after accounting for more than 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

 


