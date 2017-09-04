Player Profile: Jakob Johnson

Tennessee freshman linebacker Jakob Johnson (Photo: Wes Rucker, govols247)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Jakob Johnson is a senior tight end and special teams contributor for the Vols.

Johnson was born and raised in Germany and moved to the United States in 2012.

He likes to throw people off by rapping in German and also enjoys painting and graphic design.

"He grew up in a country in Germany where you don't really use a lot of hands a lot when you're playing ball in Germany. You're usually playing with your feet. But, he was big, he was strong and he liked to hit. So,he kind of rose up through the ranks there, some pee wee and some of those clubs over there. then he came over to Florida his high school senior season and all of a sudden he was this wrecking ball on film, and you were saying, 'I don't know if this kid knows what he's doing, but he's doing it really fast. This is an athlete to take a chance on.' Tennessee took a chance. He has worked so hard the past couple years, he has been a special teams demon for Tennessee. He has been great on the practice field every day, he's been a great leader in the locker room. He's a sharp young man. I don't think he's going to light the world on fire as a receiver at the tight end position, but he's made himself a better player. I think he could be a chance to be one of those feel good stories if he has a good senior season like I think he can."

