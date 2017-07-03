Report: Penn State sues Bob Shoop

Penn State has reportedly sued former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, seeking almost $900,000 according to PennLive.
Shoop, who left Penn State in 2016 for the same position at Tennessee, is said to owe his former employer $891,856, which amount to 50 percent of the base pay that remained on his Penn State contract, according to court documents obtained by PennLive.
