Report: Penn State sues Bob Shoop

Grant Ramey, GoVols247.com , WBIR 4:15 AM. EDT July 04, 2017

Penn State has reportedly sued former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, seeking almost $900,000 according to PennLive.

Shoop, who left Penn State in 2016 for the same position at Tennessee, is said to owe his former employer $891,856, which amount to 50 percent of the base pay that remained on his Penn State contract, according to court documents obtained by PennLive.

