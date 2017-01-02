Rick Barnes takes 'tough love' approach with players, pokes fun at Grant Williams

KNOXVILLE: - The Tennessee Volunteers upset Texas A&M on the road in their conference opener on Thursday.

True freshman Grant Williams contributed to the win with 6 blocked shots, trying the single-game school record, and 5 boards and 12 points on the night.

Neither of those would garner praise from Head Coach Rick Barnes.

The young Volunteers have been playing better than many expected them to this season which includes that win over the Aggies, but Barnes isn't quick to hand out compliments. He prefers a little tough love instead.

Although he admits he doesn't do a good job complimenting the guys, he says it's human nature that if you start doing well, you might let up. Barnes believes in "keeping things uncomfortable".

"I told Grant Williams I wasn't going to compliment him because I said you're Tennessee's let down," Barnes said. A statement that might sound harsh, but it's not that way with the players.

"Coach Barnes does a good job getting people ready for the games and I think he thinks I'm more effective coming off criticism versus compliments," said freshman forward Grant Williams. Adding, "We're a family so being around us 24/7, he develops a father-like mentality. He knows how each guy responds."

Barnes popped back in to Monday's press conference to ask Williams what the "definition of soft is". His response, "Grant Williams, sir." Laughter ensued.





Williams was later asked if Barnes is soft.

"Uh no. If i ever came to saying that I think I'd be having a rough week," said Williams.





Tennessee hosts Arkansas in their second SEC matchup Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson-Boling arena. The Vols are looking for their third straight win for the second time this season.