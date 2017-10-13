Rocky Top Tip-off set for Friday night at Thompson-Boling arena

Jan 28, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - It's almost basketball time in Tennessee!

Friday night, the University of Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams are hosting the Rocky Top Tip-Off event at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free event, and parking on campus is also free in the G-10 parking garage.

Fans will get a first-hand look at the 2017-18 squads, be able to attend an autograph session, and watch a three-point shooting competition and a dunk contest. Head coaches Rick Barnes and Holly Warlick will also be there, along with Smokey and the UT cheerleaders and dance team.



Family activities include a photo booth, face painting, inflatables, a prize wheel and other contests. There will be a DJ providing music, and concessions will be available.



Excitement for Tennessee basketball is especially high this season. Barnes, now in his third season in Knoxville, has the tallest and most experienced roster of his Tennessee tenure, led by the physical frontcourt tandem of junior Admiral Schofield and sophomore Grant Williams. They are among four returning starters—and seven additional returning players—who welcome five talented newcomers to Rocky Top.



Warlick, meanwhile, returns 2017 All-SEC Second Team selections 6-foot-6 Mercedes Russell and 6-2 Jaime Nared for her sixth season as head coach. The Lady Vols also welcome the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, including the No. 2 (6-0 guard Evina Westbrook), No. 7 (5-7 guard Anastasia Hayes), No. 12 (6-2 wing Rennia Davis) and No. 57 (6-4 center Kasiyahna Kushkituah) players in the nation, as ranked in the HoopGurlz espnW 100.



ROCKY TOP TIP-OFF SCHEDULE

6:00 p.m. – Doors open

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Autographs

7:15-8:00 p.m. – On-court action

