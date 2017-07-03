Pitcher Zach Warren and Head Coach Dave Serrano of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Hayley Pennesi/Tennessee Athletics (Photo: Hayley Pennesi/Tennessee Athletics, Custom)

Former Tennessee baseball coach Dave Serrano was announced on Monday as West Virginia's new pitching coach.

"I am extremely excited that Dave is joining our coaching staff," West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey said in a press release. "He is considered one of the best pitching coaches in all of college baseball, and his track record of developing pitchers at a very high level certainly proves that, having coached 19 pitchers that have pitched in the major leagues."

Mazey, in his fifth season at WVU, has led the Mountaineers to 70 wins over the last two seasons. West Virginia went 34-24 in 2016 and 12-12 to finish fourth in the Big 12.

Read more at GoVols247.com: Serrano announced as new pitching coach at WVU

© 2017 WBIR.COM