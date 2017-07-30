Shoop praises freshman LB Ignont

Vols four-star linebacker prospect Will Ignont. (Photo: WBIR)

Tennessee has spent the first two days of preseason camp without arguably its top two middle linebackers — junior Darrin Kirkland Jr. and sophomore Daniel Bituli — but defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was upbeat when asked about that position after Sunday’s practice.

It seems highly touted freshman Will Ignont has turned some heads, including the one belonging to the Vols’ defensive coordinator.

“A guy who’s really kind of flashed the first two days is Will Ignont, to tell you the truth,” Shoop said after the two-hour workout at Haslam Field. “He’s always around the ball. He got his hands on a pass today, and he recovered a fumble yesterday, and those are good kinds of things.”

