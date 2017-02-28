Social media reaction to John Currie's hiring as UT's AD

John Currie introduced as Kansas State University's athletic director in 2009. (Photo: KSHB)

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee announced John Currie will serve as its new athletics director on Tuesday.

UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport named Currie to the position, which he will start on April 1.

Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer, Chattanooga athletics director David Blackburn and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham were also believed to be candidates to fill the open position.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to Currie’s hiring.

BREAKING NEWS: Source: John Currie of Kansas State has been hired as Tennessee's new athletic director. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) February 28, 2017

Thrilled for John. GREAT hire. Smart, focused, driven, connected, high integrity, great family.https://t.co/opVT98nUeB — Michael Hamilton (@mikehamilton63) February 28, 2017

After all the talk about possibly making Phil Fulmer the new AD, #Vols landing John Currie, a proven AD, is a very good get for Tennessee. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017

Currie is widely respected in AD and administrative circles, but his hiring will be polarizing for a lot of people at Tennessee. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 28, 2017

Biggest surprise for me is that the search committee and new chancellor never gave Blackburn a formal interview. https://t.co/Uw4YddMKqG — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 28, 2017

One of the ironies of the Currie hire at Tennessee is that he was part of the regime there that pushed Fulmer out as head coach. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 28, 2017

Poaching Kansas State athletic director John Currie is a huge move for Tennessee. One of the best in the business. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2017

UT hires John Currie and a thunderstorm immediately rolls through Knoxville. God, it seems, does not approve of the hire. — Russell Smith (@RussellTheDrive) February 28, 2017

After #VolNation begs for David Blackburn, @UTKnoxville hires John Currie from K-State. Gotta feel like it's a slap in the face to fans! — James Scimonelli (@TheLoudMouthDB) February 28, 2017

It is truly unfortunate that real people will never give this guy a chance because his name isn’t David Blackburn https://t.co/L006KM8k20 — Will Boling (@will_boling) February 28, 2017

Looks like Alabama Football put you out of business for good, hoss. @phillipfulmer — Pal Horford (@CPERRY_5) February 28, 2017

@TonyBasilio I think it's safe to say you won't see Phillip Fulmer at the last home basketball game. — The Vol Colonel (@TheVOLColonel) February 28, 2017

You're telling me you had a shot at David Blackburn and Phillip Fulmer and you gave me JOHN CURRIE!?!? — Kevin Scott (@DoubleOh_Kevin) February 28, 2017

John Currie is a 10000000% better hire than Phillip Fulmer would have been. — Parker Hendricks (@Phendricks) February 28, 2017

@Midday180 Tennessee fans' definition of a Tennessee guy: anyone named Phillip Fulmer or David Blackburn. — Mike Reed (@MikeReedVFL) February 28, 2017

It started raining in Knoxville when the news broke that John Currie is the Vols' new AD.... — Rocky Top News (@rockytop_news) February 28, 2017

John Currie was not liked by all. But those who refuse to acknowledge the good things he did at #KState are being unfair. pic.twitter.com/5SWtLpZdZG — Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) February 28, 2017

