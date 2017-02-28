WBIR
Social media reaction to John Currie's hiring as UT's AD

The University of Tennessee has named John Currie as its new director of athletics, multiple sources have told our partners at GoVols247. (2/28/17 Noon)

Mark Bergin, WBIR 2:21 PM. EST February 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee announced John Currie will serve as its new athletics director on Tuesday.

UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport named Currie to the position, which he will start on April 1.

Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer, Chattanooga athletics director David Blackburn and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham were also believed to be candidates to fill the open position.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to Currie’s hiring.

