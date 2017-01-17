Head coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers watches the action during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2008 in Columbia, S.C. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images, 2008 Getty Images)

ESPN and our partners at GoVols247 report Phillip Fulmer is the favorite to become the University of Tennessee’s next athletic director.

Fulmer, 66, compiled a 152-52 record while serving as UT’s head coach from 1992-2008, which included a national championship title in 1998. He was fired after going 5-7 after the 2008 season.

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletic Director David Blackburn is also a candidate to become UT’s athletic director, according to GoVols247.

Current UT athletic director Dave Hart announced his retirement in August. Hart’s contract runs through June 30, 2017. ESPN.com’s Chris Low reports Hart is expected to step down before June.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to UT’s search for a new athletic director:

