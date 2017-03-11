Tennessee baseball and softball back on track

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Saturday Snow Update 3-11-17
-
Chance for snow south of I40
-
Snow expected Saturday around midnight
-
Appalachian Unsolved: No sign of missing mother
-
Saturday Afternoon Snow Update 3-11-17
-
Jessica Cox takes stand in court
-
Remembering the Blizzard of 93
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
Unidentified KY body exhumed after 96 years
More Stories
-
Light snow overnight, sunshine returns on SundayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
7-year-old girl dies in Crossville house fireMar 11, 2017, 4:16 p.m.
-
Jury finds Knox County stepmom guilty in child abuse caseMar. 7, 2017, 6:16 p.m.