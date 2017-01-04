Tennessee offensive coordinator candidates

Zach Azzanni, Larry Scott and Mark Helfrich are potential candidates for the Vols' vacant offensive coordinator position.

Tennessee is searching for an offensive coordinator after the departure of Mike DeBord.

Butch Jones made it clear in a conference call last night that he is not looking to overhaul the offense.

He wants it to remain largely the same but is looking for someone to enhance the offense and bring fresh ideas without making major changes. This is Butch's system after all and the offense has worked well - 36.4 points per game this season good for 2nd in the SEC and 24th in the country.

Our partners at govols247.com had three guys on their initial offensive coordinator hot board - two internal candidates, one external.

The internal guys are wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Zach Azzanni and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Scott.

Butch Jones did say that priority number one in this search is finding a great developer of quarterbacks.

Neither of these guys has worked with quarterbacks at this level but it is possible that Butch could promote one of them to offensive coordinator and then bring in someone else to be strictly a quarterbacks coach.

Azzanni is currently the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator and has been an offensive coordinator before for one season at Western Kentucky in 2011.

Larry Scott was the interim head coach at Miami last season but his only time as an offensive coordinator came as a high school coach more than 10 years ago.

But that inexperience might not matter to Butch Jones.

"Calling plays is important but that's not the only thing. I've been around a lot of great, great playcallers that didn't have the experience prior to getting their first time opportunity," Jones said on a conference call. "It's like coach DeBord and I spoke about, he had never called a play and the first time calling plays at a high level they won a national championship and went undefeated."

"It's the ability to communicate but also motivate that side of the ball as well. Calling plays and experience is important but there's a lot of other things that will go into determining who our next offensive coordinator will be as well."

Moving to the potential external candidate.

Mark Helfrich was the head coach at Oregon for the last four seasons and the Ducks offensive coordinator the previous four seasons.

Oregon finished in the top five nationally in scoring in six of his eight seasons with the Ducks.

And he checks the quarterback developer box - he coached Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota as well as a two-time conference offensive player of the year at Boise State.

Butch Jones typically likes to hire people that he knows, that he's worked with before. He hasn't been on a staff with Helfrich before, but he did go outside his comfort zone last offseason in hiring Bob Shoop and Larry Scott. He hadn't worked with either of them before.

And we can find a connection between Helfrich and Jones.

Helfrich worked under Dirk Koetter for several years at Boise State and Arizona State.

Koetter is now the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs and his quarterback coach is Mike Bajakian, Butch Jones' longtime offensive coordinator.

Jones doesn't want to put a timetable on making a hire. He wants ensure he finds the right fit.