Tennessee ranked 23rd in both football polls

Pat, Wes, and Chierstin talk about the Vols' win over the Sycamores, members of Team 121 praying for their families as Hurricane Irma approaches, and a possible re-location of the Vols' upcoming game with the Gators.

WBIR 4:27 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Vols are at number 23 in both major college football polls.

After a 42-7 win over Indiana State on Saturday, Tennessee dropped two spots in the USA Today Coaches poll but gained two spots in the AP poll.

Tennessee is now 2-0, with the first SEC test coming on Saturday against Florida.

RELATED: Will Vols-Gators be moved?

The Gators' game against Northern Colorado was canceled Saturday because of Hurricane Irma. They will come into the game with Tennessee with a 0-1 record, after a loss to Michigan. They are ranked 25 in the coaches poll and 24 in the AP poll.

Alabama is still on top in both polls. 

