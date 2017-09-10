Tennessee ranked 23rd in both football polls

Sep 9, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Crystal LoGiudice, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Vols are at number 23 in both major college football polls.

After a 42-7 win over Indiana State on Saturday, Tennessee dropped two spots in the USA Today Coaches poll but gained two spots in the AP poll.

Tennessee is now 2-0, with the first SEC test coming on Saturday against Florida.

RELATED: Will Vols-Gators be moved?

The Gators' game against Northern Colorado was canceled Saturday because of Hurricane Irma. They will come into the game with Tennessee with a 0-1 record, after a loss to Michigan. They are ranked 25 in the coaches poll and 24 in the AP poll.

Alabama is still on top in both polls.

© 2017 WBIR.COM