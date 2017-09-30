Tennessee vs. Georgia live updates

Sep 30, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning walks with the Vols toward Neyland Stadium prior to kickoff against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Crystal LoGiudice, Custom)

The Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC) entered Saturday looking for their first conference win of 2017.

Tennessee entered Saturday 9.5-point underdogs against the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

Saturday started out on a happy note; VFL and NFL legend Peyton Manning participated in the Vol Walk with Coach Phillip Fulmer and others. Tennessee was scheduled to honor Manning, who enters the College Football Hall of Fame in December, at halftime

UPDATE 3:42 P.M.: First play from scrimmage is a pass from Quinten Dormady. It is intercepted.U

UPDATE 3:44 P.M.: UGA's Blankenship kicks a 38-yard field goal to put Georgia up 3-0, 13:37 left in the first quarter.

UPDATE 4:12 P.M.: Geogria's Jake Fromm passes to Wims for 12 yards for the TD. UGA 10, Vols 0 with 6:10 to go in the first quarter.

UPDATE 4:34 P.M.: Vols' Justin Martin picks off Fromm to give Tennessee possession in Bulldogs territory to start the second quarer.

UPDATE 4:35 P.M.: A bad snap by Jashon Robertson causes Quinten Dormady to fumble. Georgia recovers.

We will update this article with the latest information.

