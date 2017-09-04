Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech live updates

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones directs his players during warmups before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Team 121 takes the field for the first time of its 2017 season in Atlanta against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Tennessee and Georgia Tech are playing each other for the first time since 1987.

Vols head coach Butch Jones refused to name a starting quarterback ahead of their season-opener, but sophomore Quinten Dormady stepped out as the starter Monday night.

Check back here for live updates throughout the game.

See: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech photo gallery.

From @GoVols247, this #Vols receiver is expected to miss the season opener against Georgia Tech. https://t.co/E4HlztDS44 — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) September 4, 2017

Only a few hours to game time! #Vols ready to kick off their season vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/0Milin3oEa — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) September 4, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM