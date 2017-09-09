Tennessee vs. Indiana State live updates

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Quinten Dormady (12) attempts a pass in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

Team 121 hosts the Indiana State Sycamores for its home opener at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday marks the first meeting between the two programs. The Sycamores hail from Terre Haute and are members of the FCS Missouri Valley Conference.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones told reporters Thursday redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano would see the field in this game. Quinten Dormady, who played each snap on offense in Monday's game against Georgia Tech, was likely to start Saturday as well.

