Tennessee vs. UMass will kick off at noon

(Photo: Tom Barclay (WBIR))

KNOXVILLE - It will be an early start when the Vols welcome UMass to Neyland Stadium on September 23.

The SEC announced the game against the Minutemen will kick off at noon on the SEC Network.

Here's the rest of the SEC slate for that weekend:

12 p.m. -- Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) | TV: ESPN

3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Vanderbilt | TV: CBS

3:30 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech at South Carolina | TV: SEC Network

7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Florida at Kentucky | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network

7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Syracuse at LSU | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network

7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Missouri | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network

