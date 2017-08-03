Two moments that changed Inky's life

Inky Johnson (Photo: InkyJohnson.com)

Inky Johnson grew up living in a two-bedroom home with thirteen other people in Atlanta. He slept on three pallets with his cousins.

Johnson dreamed of making it to the NFL, so he could provide for his family and prevent his mom from having to work double shifts at Wendy's.

Inky never made it to the NFL. He came about as close as you can get until an injury during his junior year at Tennessee changed his life. He says wouldn't go back and change that moment even if he could.

Now a very successful motivational speaker, Inky shared two moments that changed his life while addressing the crowd at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. See his speech in the video above.

