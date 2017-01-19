UT provides update to search for new athletic director

Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning stands with vice chancellor/director of athletics Dave Hart and former head coach Phillip Fulmer before the game against Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee is putting the pieces into place in its search for a new athletic director.

As Dr. Beverly Davenport gets ready to assume her role as chancellor on February 15, UT said she will make filling the AD position one of her top priorities.

Current AD Dave Hart announced his decision to retire last year after a number of controversies surfaced, including sexual assault cases against university football players, a $2.48 million settlement due to a federal gender discrimination lawsuit, the removal of the Lady Vols name for all sports except women’s basketball and the departures of a number university leaders in the athletics and academics departments.

Hart's retirement date is set for June 30, 2017. In the meantime, the university said he will continue to serve as the AD for the Knoxville campus.

Yesterday, WNML-FM host Jimmy Hyams said on his blog a search committee for the AD position had been formed and Peyton Manning had been tapped to be on it.The university could not confirm that information and isn't releasing the names of members yet.

UT said it's also looking to hire an outside search firm to help with the process.

Once a firm is hired, UT said it will also begin announcing the details of the search committee and process. The search committee and firm will then work together.

UT said it hopes to make that announcement soon.

While UT said the search will be happening on a national level, former UT football coach Phillip Fulmer is one of a few names being tossed around as a serious contender for the position. Fulmer, who never took another coaching job, has remained in Knoxville and still has close ties to the university and community.

