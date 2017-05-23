UT softball looks to continue dominance against Aggies in Super Regionals

MAY 19, 2017 - Tennessee Volunteers huddle before the NCAA Regional Championship game between the Longwood Lancers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics (Photo: Custom)

The Tennessee softball team enters NCAA Super Regionals play this Friday against a familiar foe. It's only been three weeks since the Vols took two of three from the Aggies in College Station, but that means nothing entering postseason play in Knoxville.

"It's zero-zero. The fact that we played them down there and won two out of 3 doesn't mean much to me because every game was extremely close. They are the best hitting team we saw all year," said Vols co-head Karen Weekly.

Super Regionals play comes after an astounding performance at home in Regionals. UT won all three games, two coming against Longwood, and one against USC Upstate in what could be one of the most incredible comebacks of all time for the Volunteer program.

After being no-hit through 6 and 2/3 innings, UT would string together seven runs with two outs in the top of the 7th inning to beat the Spartans 7-3.

"It was incredible. It was a great thing to be apart of. It really boosted our team morale. A lot of us haven't been here because our team is so young," said sophomore Aubrey Leach.

The Vols have been nothing short of a pest to the Aggies going 12-2 all-time against them. No series has been more important than this one, though, with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

"What will you do for a chance to get to the College World Series? What are you willing to do this week for that opportunity?" Karen Weekly tells us these were the questions she and her co-head coach Ralph Weekly posed to their team. "Win two more games. That's all you have to do."

The Vols begin play against Texas A&M this Friday at 6 pm EST with the second game on Saturday at 5 pm. Should the series be tied after two, the third game will take place Sunday at 3 pm. You can catch all the action on ESPN2.

