UT waiting until March to make AD hire?

Tennessee's search for an athletic director appears to be heating up.

Former head football coach Phillip Fulmer has emerged as a candidate for the job.

However, UT might not make a hire for several weeks.

"They're going to go through this process, there's going to be a committee. They will do a search," ESPN.com college football writer Chris Low said on WBIR Tuesday.

"They will look nationwide. I think probably you'll have somebody hired by March."

"The caveat here is the chancellor, Beverley Davenport, is new, so I think that's probably one of the reasons they're not further along. But I think once you get into February, you got all the month of February, then March. I think that's plenty of time to get someone hired."

Fulmer and UT-Chattanooga AD David Blackburn are believed to be in the running for the position but Low thinks other names could emerge as well.

"There'll be other names," Low said. "And invariably it's going to be people who crop up as they go through this process who they think are a fit. I think John Gilbert, who's executive associate senior AD there right now, is certainly qualified. When you add Phillip Fulmer to the mix, I wouldn't have believed a month and a half ago that he was really interested or that he was a viable candidate. But certainly now as we've gotten closer, I think he's right there in the middle of it."

As for any scenario involving Fulmer and Blackburn running the athletic department together; Low doesn't see that happening.

"I think it's one or the other. I'll tell you the common denominator with both of these gentlemen is they love Tennessee," Low said.

"And they're both Tennessee to the core, and I think there's a feeling now that maybe there needs to be a Tennessee person in charge. Phillip Fulmer would bring, or David Blackburn I think would bring the kind of juice locally, they know this place, people know them. And I think when you look at some of the things that happened or actually have not happened at Tennessee over the last decade, maybe it is time that they bring a Tennessee guy back."





