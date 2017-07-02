Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

Per Brett McMurphy, the LV Superbook announced several point spreads for big Week 1 matchups in college football. Among those games was the marquee matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Vols open as a 3.5-point favorite.

Openers via @LVSuperBook: Mich -4.5 UF; Bama -7.5 FSU; VT -4.5 WVU; UCLA -3.5 A&M; Tenn -3.5 GT; NCSt -5.5 SCar; LSU -14 BYU; Tex -16.5 Md — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 1, 2017

This is a very intriguing matchup for the Vols as they try to begin life without Joshua Dobbs under center. Vegas believes it will a pretty tight game that comes down to the wire. Tennessee hopes it can avoid another opening week scare like they had last year against Appalachian State.

It'll be interesting to see how this line moves as we get closer to the game on Sept. 4.

Read more at GoVols247.com: Vegas releases opening point spread for Vols' first game

© 2017 WBIR.COM