VFL Mickey Marvin dies at 61

VFL and two-time Super Bowl champion Mickey Marvin died Monday morning after a long battle with ALS. He was 61.

The former Tennessee great played offensive guard for the Vols from 1973-1976. He earned Second Team UPI All-America honors in 1975, and first team honors from 1974-76. He played on the 1974 Vols team that beat the Maryland Terrapins, 7-3, in the Liberty Bowl. Marvin also played in the East-West Shrine game in 1977.

The Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders drafted Marvin in the fourth round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He played in 120 games, making 108 starts as the Raiders' right guard from 1978-86.

He proved to be a critical factor in the Raiders' success in both Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII. In 1981, Marvin went head-to-head with Philadelphia Eagles nosetackle Charlie Johnson and inside linebackers Bill Bergey and Frank LeMaster in the NFL's championship game. The Raiders recorded 117 rushing yards and 261 passing yards to seal their 27-10 victory. The team became the first NFL wildcard seed to win a Super Bowl.

In 1984, the Raiders returned to the Super Bowl to play the Washington Redskins. Marvin matched up against opposing defensive tackle, All-Pro selection Dave Butz. Los Angeles rushed for 231 yards and passed for 172, en route to crushing the Redskins 38-9.

Marvin continued to work as a college scout for the Raiders for 28 years. He began to feel the affects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly Lou Gehrig's Disease) in late 2012. He spoke publicly about the disease in 2015.

Prior to his career on Rocky Top, he played at both Brevard High School and West Henderson High School in North Carolina.

