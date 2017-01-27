VFL Todd Helton returning to Tennessee baseball

Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton (17) (Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - A UT baseball legend is returning to his alma mater.

The Tennessee baseball program announced Friday that former Tennessee All-American and MLB player Todd Helton will join the staff as director of player development. Helton retired from his career with the Colorado Rockies in 2013.

Coach Dave Serrano says Helton, who will work as a volunteer, will be responsible for maintaining alumni relations, assisting with on-campus recruiting, collaborating with UT’s coaching staff and helping Tennessee’s current players make informed decisions about pursuing professional baseball careers.

“It’s an honor to have one of Tennessee’s best players coming back to be with our program,” Serrano said. “Our players and coaching staff will benefit from having Todd Helton’s presence around the ball field.”



“After spending three years at Tennessee and 17 years in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies, I really wanted to give back to this program any way that I can,” Helton said.



Helton spent 17 years with the Colorado Rockies and was a five-time All-Star, four-time Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award winner and three-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner. He was the first Rockie to have his jersey retired.

In addition to playing baseball at Tennessee, Helton was a quarterback for the football team from 1992-94, making three career starts. Helton attended Central High School in Knoxville.







