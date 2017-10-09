Vols and South Carolina games come down to the wire

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee has played in quite a few nail-biters and overtime games in the Butch Jones era but the closest series has been against South Carolina.

Each game between Butch’s Vols and the Gamecocks has been decided by three points or less.

Last season Will Muschamp and Carolina severely damaged the Vols SEC East title hopes.

A late interception didn’t help the Vols comeback attempt and Aaron Medley missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired in a three-point loss.

In 2015, Malik Foreman and Jalen Reeves-Maybin teamed up on a fumble recovery with just over a minute to go to preserve a three-point win.

Josh Dobbs burst onto the scene the previous year in Columbia, throwing for more than 300 yards and rushing for 166 while leading two touchdown drives in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to force overtime, where an Aaron Medley field goal and a South Carolina miss, gave the Vols a crazy win.

And in Butch’s first meeting with South Carolina in 2013, Marquez North made an incredible catch on third down on the final drive to set up Michael Palardy’s game winning field goal as time expired in a two-point upset over the No. 11 Gamecocks.

Butch is 3-1 against South Carolina but still looking for his first win over current Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. He’s 0-3 against him.

