Vols announce 2018 football schedule

Tennessee's football schedule in 2018 includes its first-ever meetings against West Virginia, ETSU, and Charlotte.
The SEC announced the finalized schedules for all 14 teams Tuesday, including the Vols.
The Vols will open their 2018 season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers, against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a neutral site game.
UT's schedule includes a game against Florida as its first taste of conference play, and continues the Third Saturday in October rivalry when it hosts Alabama on October 20.
The Vols have a bye week on October 6.
TENNESSEE 2018 SCHEDULE (home games denoted in bold)
Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte)
Sept. 8 ETSU
Sept. 15 UTEP
Sept. 22 FLORIDA
Sept. 29 at Georgia
Oct. 6 Open Date
Oct. 13 at Auburn
Oct. 20 ALABAMA
Oct. 27 at South Carolina
Nov. 3 CHARLOTTE
Nov. 10 KENTUCKY
Nov. 17 MISSOURI
Nov. 24 at Vanderbilt
The SEC championship game falls on December 1 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Vols opened their 2017 season with a win over Georgia Tech.
