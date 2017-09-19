Vols announce 2018 football schedule

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

Tennessee's football schedule in 2018 includes its first-ever meetings against West Virginia, ETSU, and Charlotte.

The SEC announced the finalized schedules for all 14 teams Tuesday, including the Vols.

The Vols will open their 2018 season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers, against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a neutral site game.





UT's schedule includes a game against Florida as its first taste of conference play, and continues the Third Saturday in October rivalry when it hosts Alabama on October 20.

The Vols have a bye week on October 6.

TENNESSEE 2018 SCHEDULE (home games denoted in bold)



Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 8 ETSU

Sept. 15 UTEP

Sept. 22 FLORIDA

Sept. 29 at Georgia

Oct. 6 Open Date

Oct. 13 at Auburn

Oct. 20 ALABAMA

Oct. 27 at South Carolina

Nov. 3 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 10 KENTUCKY

Nov. 17 MISSOURI

Nov. 24 at Vanderbilt

The SEC championship game falls on December 1 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Vols opened their 2017 season with a win over Georgia Tech.

