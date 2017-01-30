Vols appear in Bracketology prediction

Tennessee Vols guard Robert Hubbs III dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe on Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: Bryan Lynn, USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee's wins over Kentucky and Kansas State (both in the RPI top-50) have vaulted the young Vols into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Rick Barnes' squad is now inside the RPI Top-50 itself, settling in at No. 41.

USA TODAY's weekly Bracketology prediction has the Vols in the tourney right now as a No. 11 seed, facing St. Mary's in Buffalo, New York.

Renowned bracketologists (no spell check, I do not mean bacteriologists) at ESPN and CBS don't seem to have Tennessee on their radar just yet. The Vols don't appear on the "first four out" or even the "next four out" on either site's bracketology prediction this week.

Rick Barnes, despite the team's youth and inexperience, has always made it his goal to reach the big dance, but he's not interested in the bubble talk just yet.

“Why talk about it? It doesn’t do any good to talk about it," Barnes said at his weekly press conference on Monday. "What you want to do is win basketball games and take out the talk. That’s what you want to do.”

Tennessee has a difficult schedule this week - a 9 p.m. eastern time tip at Auburn on Tuesday, followed by another road game Saturday afternoon at Mississippi State.

