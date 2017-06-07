Vols' Coleman shatters NCAA 100m record

Tennessee track star Christian Coleman, a 2016 Olympian. (Photo: Custom)

Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman shattered the NCAA record, running a 9.82 in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The previous record was 9.89, set by Ngonidzashe Makusha of Florida State in 2011.





Just WOW!@__coleman sets a collegiate record in the 100m with a time of 9⃣.8⃣2⃣ seconds❗



Coleman's 9.82 is the fastest time in the world this year and tied for the ninth-fastest all-time. Usain Bolt holds the 100m record with a time of 9.58. Former Vol and Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin's personal best is 9.74.

The finals of the 100m will be Friday at 9:22 p.m. eastern time. Coleman, a junior, is looking for his first outdoor national championship after finishing in second place in both the 100m and 200m last summer.

The Atlanta native won the 60m and 200m indoor national championships in March.

While winning the 100m and 200m SEC titles in May, Coleman became the first collegiate athlete to record wind-legal times under ten seconds in the 100 and under 20 seconds in the 200.

Coleman competed with Team USA's 4x100m relay team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The Vol sprinter ran a blazing 4.12 second 40-yard dash for a UT video earlier this year, beating the NFL Combine record of 4.22.

