Look at Tennessee's football roster, and you'll find nine players on defense who are either a senior or a fifth-year senior.

None of those names really pop out at you. Maybe you remember some highlights from Knoxville native Todd Kelly Jr. from last season. Maybe you really like Kendal Vickers at defensive tackle. But there are no marquee names, no Cam Sutton's or Jalen-Reeves Maybin's of yesteryear.

Really good defenses win championships at the college level. Not just "life championships." Real, authentic division titles, and conference titles, too. Team 120 learned that all too well in 2016, when its defense gave up 1,985 total yards combined in its games against Kentucky, Missouri, and Vanderbilt - the latter of which they lost in Nashville.

So consider it a good omen that several upperclassmen have established themselves as leaders heading into preseason camp.

Butch Jones lauded senior linebacker Cortez McDowell on Friday as an example of a player who committed relentlessly to conditioning in the offseason. McDowell has dropped some ten pounds from last season, after feeling a bit sluggish and deciding he'd had enough of that.

"I changed a lot," McDowell said after practice Saturday. "I usually got like four to five hours of sleep, now I'm getting that seven to nine hour range. I'm eating better, hydrating a lot more. More water in my diet, all of that."

Assuming health - and that's a big assumption, but bear with me - the defensive line could see the most breakout performances in 2017. It could be the team's saving grace.

Remember Jonathan Kongbo's four tackles and first career sack at the Music City Bowl? Remember that Nashville native Kyle Phillips still has a world of potential to tap into? Remember that Kendal Vickers can play any position on the line?

About Vickers: the fifth-year senior represented the team at SEC Media Days and got to talk to reporters Saturday. He was excited about his position group's ability to play on the inside and edges - mentioning guys like Kongbo, Phillips, Kahlil McKenzie, and more.

"I think there's a lot of versatility between all of us," Vickers said. "I had to play it all last year, 'cause it seemed like I was the only d-tackle left. There's a lot of versatility between us guys and that's what's going to help us get better."

Junior defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie also talked to us Saturday. He's 100-percent healthy after that nasty pectoral tear he suffered in the Alabama game. He's appreciating every moment he gets on the gridiron.

"You love being out here, you just love being around your teammates more and more," McKenzie said. "It just gives you a newfound appreciation for being out here with your teammates."

McKenzie echoed Butch Jones' message to freshmen at preseason camp: make mistakes, but don't make the same one twice.

"You don't have to try and bite off the whole thing at once, you know.," McKenzie said. "Just take it step by step. The first game isn't 'til September 4, we're in July still. You want to come tomorrow and work on something you're messing up today, then work on something you messed up the next day. It's all about continuous improvement."

Again, a lot of Team 121's success will be left to chance. Guys like McKenzie, Phillips, Kongbo, and McDowell - not to mention the defensive backs and linebackers - will have to stay healthy and continue making strides in their leadership and techniques.

But the potential is there for the Vols' defense to shine in 2017. Let's wait and see.

"As a team, we feel now is the time," McKenzie said. "It's now or never. So now we're just out here ready to shock the world."

