Vols depth chart notes for Georgia Tech game

Tennessee released its depth chart for the September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech.

The first position most will want to know about is quarterback. The depth chart lists Quinten Dormady OR Jarrett Guarantano at QB.

"I want them competing. They may compete all the way through pregame warmups," Butch Jones said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

"Whoever goes out there first, I guess we'll know on game day."

Jones said he felt that both quarterbacks were worthy of playing but if both play and how much is dependent on the flow of the game.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Drew Richmond is listed as the starter at left tackle but he is suspended for the Georgia Tech game. Jones said Brett Kendrick and Marcus Tatum will be the tackles.

Freshman Trey Smith is atop the depth chart at right guard, while the left guard will be Jack Jones OR Venzell Boulware.

Jashon Robertson is listed as the starter at center with Coleman Thomas backing him up but Jones said this is another competition that could come down to gameday.

SECONDARY

The biggest thing that jumps out in the defensive backfield is grad transfer Shaq Wiggins listed at third at cornerback. Emmanuel Moseley and Justin Martin are the starters with freshman Shaun Shamburger and Marquill Osborne listed behind them.

Sophomore Vol legacy Nigel Warrior is the starter at strong safety with Todd Kelly Jr. and Micah Abernathy apparently still competing for the free safety job, although both will surely see playing time.

Rashaan Gaulden is the starter at nickel with Baylen Buchanan backing him up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Aaron Medley will kick off but he hasn't locked up the field goal duties. The placekicker spot on the depth chart includes an 'OR' between Medley and freshman Brent Cimaglia.

Jones said the Vols could possibly use both kickers depending on the length of each field goal.

Marquez Callaway will return punts. He brought one back for a touchdown last season against Western Carolina.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jauan Jennings will be the top receiver with Marquez Callaway listed behind him. Opposite Jennings will be freshman Josh Palmer or sophomore Brandon Johnson.

Three guys are competing for playing time at slot receiver - Latrell Williams, Tyler Byrd and Josh Smith, who is recovering from a shoulder sprain and could be available for the Georgia Tech game.

