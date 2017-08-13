WBIR
Vols do Butch Jones impressions

Members of Team 121 do their best impressions of Vols head coach Butch Jones. Situational footbal! Pad level! 4th and 1!

WBIR 10:28 PM. EDT August 13, 2017

The Vols gave us their best Butch Jones impressions at Tennessee football media day. Check out the video above.

