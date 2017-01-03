Vols drop close one to Arkansas, 82-78

Jan 3, 2017 Knoxville, TN; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anton Beard (31) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Arkansas won 82 to 78. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Rick Barnes' Vols never could quite get the big shot they needed to win the game and Arkansas edged Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena, 82-78.

The Vols trailed 78-75 with 18 seconds left after a pair of Daryl Macon free throws and had a good opportunity to tie the game. Detrick Mostella took the inbounds pass and drove through the middle of the lane, missing a contested layup.

Moses Kingsley tipped the rebound into the opposite side of the floor where Macon secured it and was fouled. He hit two more free throws to make things difficult for Tennessee.

Mostella drained a three with less than two seconds left but Macon hit two more free throws to seal the win for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas made 11 of its 12 free throws in the final two minutes with Macon going 8-for-8 during that stretch.

Anton Beard lead the Hogs with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Robert Hubbs III had a game-high 21 points for Tennessee, while freshman Grant Williams recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 boards, shooting 3-for-5 from the floor.