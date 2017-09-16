Vols fall to Gators in the Swamp, 26-20

Sep 16, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

Quinten Dormady threw three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-six in the fourth quarter, as the No. 23 Tennessee Vols fell to the No. 24 Florida Gators in Gainesville by a score of 26-20.

Tennessee's defensive backs conceded yards to the Florida receivers during a seven minute, 21-second opening drive that resulted in a Gators field goal.

Freshman kicker Brent Cimaglia made his Tennessee debut Saturday, kicking a 51-yard field goal to put the Vols on the board late in the second quarter. However, Cimaglia would whiff on his next two kicks, including a pivotal 47-yard attempt before halftime and another 51-yard attempt.

Kicker Aaron Medley attempted a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but missed wide right.

Momentum swung back Tennessee's way after Justin Martin forced a fumble into the end zone on a potential Gators touchdown, which was ruled a touchback and gave the ball back to the Vols. Tennessee would then drive into Florida territory for a touchdown, capped by a John Kelly run for 34 yards.

Saturday's game extended a school-record streak of 31 games in which the Vols recorded a rushing touchdown, which started in 2014.

Later in the fourth, a two-play, 30-second drive saw the Vols pull within three points, with Dormady connecting with Ethan Wolf for a 28-yard touchdown.

Tennessee gained even more momentum on a late fourth quarter Florida drive, when Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a high pass that was tipped and caught by Rashaan Gaulden for an interception.

Franks would throw a Hail Mary pass to Tyrie Cleveland with time running out for a touchdown that would clinch the win.

The Vols have not won a game at The Swamp since Casey Clausen led the team at quarterback in 2003.

