Vols fall to Georgia, shut out for first time since 1994

Sep 30, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Crystal LoGiudice, Custom)

Quinten Dormady threw an interception from the first play of scrimmage and the Vols never recovered as the Georgia Bulldogs stomped on them, 41-0.

The loss marks the first time the Vols were shut out in 23 years.

The Vols' defense was able to hold Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) to 10 points in the first quarter, but withered away in the ensuing three quarters of play. A lone interception from Justin Martin to start the second quarter was all the momentum Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) could muster.

Tennessee turned over the ball four times, two via interception and two fumbles. Dormady finished 5-of-16 for 64 yards and two picks. Backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed six of his seven pass attempts for 16 yards.

The Bulldogs killed any semblance of a run game the Vols had, limiting John Kelly to just 44 yards on 16 carries.

The Florida Gators most recently shut out the Vols in Knoxville, 31-0, in 1994.

Tennessee is now 33-23 under fifth year head coach Butch Jones, with a 14-20 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

© 2017 WBIR.COM