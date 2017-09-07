Vols Film Study: Georgia Tech game

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall is tackled by Tennessee defensive lineman Darrell Taylor on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt. Tennessee won 42-41 in two overtimes. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson and Vols defensive coordinator Bob Shoop had quite a chess match on Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets might have rushed for 535 yards (the most a Vol defense has ever allowed) on 86 carries (the most attempts ever against a Vol defense) but Tennessee got the stops it needed in the end to secure a 42-41 double overtime win.

We continuously talked about the triple option leading up to Tennessee's game with Georgia Tech but that particular play didn't seem to play much of a factor in the game beyond the first two series.

One play that Georgia Tech used often for a considerable amount of yardage, particularly in the third quarter, is the lead option (some might call it the 'belly option').

Tennessee stopped the play for a minimal gain a few times in the first half, then Johnson adjusted at halftime with great results in the third quarter. Shoop tweaked the defense's approach to the play and the Vols were able to bottle it up a couple of times before Johnson adjusted again.

Georgia Tech ran a variation of the play on the final two-point conversion attempt but Darell Taylor shed his block and was there to break up the play and give Tennessee the win.

Watch the video above for a more detailed analysis of the back and forth adjustments between the two teams.

