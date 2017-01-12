Vols five-star Trey Smith focused on earning teammates' respect

Vols five-star offensive lineman Trey Smith received a loud standing ovation when he was introduced at the Tennessee basketball game on January 11, 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

Five-star offensive lineman Trey Smith comes from a place full of Vols fans.

"Going to school one morning, 'go Vols Trey!'"

"Going to the grocery store, 'you're that Trey Smith kid right? Go Vols!'"

Smith's neighbors in Jackson, Tenn. would even stop by and knock on the door just to talk Tennessee football.

"There was a great amount of pressure going to Tennessee but I don't mind it," Smith said with a laugh. "I'm home now so I don't mind it."





Smith's new home is Rocky Top.

The 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound lineman chose the Vols over Ohio State and Alabama during a nationally televised ceremony in December.

He arrived at the University of Tennessee in early January, forgoing his last semester of high school to start college early.

"The opportunities, not just from a football aspect, I can graduate in three years and work on my masters if I stay for my fourth," Smith said inside the Peyton Manning Locker Room at Neyland Stadium on Thursday.

"On top of that I'll delve into the football a little bit, with (new strength) coach (Rock) Gullickson coming in and spring practice starting up in a little bit these are great opportunities to get acclimated to football and getting that head start on guys that are coming later. It's a game of inches, anything you can get in front of somebody, it's going to help you out.

ESPN ranks Smith as the No. 1 overall player in the nation in the recruiting class of 2017. Some think he can play right away as a true freshman.

He's not worried about that.

"Right now I'm not really focused on playing as a true freshman, I'm more focused on the respect of my teammates," Smith said. "I'm really just trying to dig my head down, work hard at it and just get some respect and prove myself to my team, prove to the upperclassmen I can hang with them."

Smith is listed as a tackle by recruiting services but has played multiple offensive line positions and Tennessee likes to cross train its lineman, working them at several positions along the line to determine the best fit.

"I can play any position," Smith said. "I like that guard spot but wherever my team needs me I'll just work hard at it."

The main thing Smith feels he needs to work on is endurance.

"I think that's one area I do struggle in. Just getting tired," Smith said. "That's a big guy problem, carrying around 300-plus pounds, naturally you're going to get tired after a little bit so that's on me to get better conditioned. This strength program is excellent so we're going to get it right."

