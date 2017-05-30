Jauan Jennings runs up the sideline with a 67-yard touchdown reception against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2016. Tennessee defeated Florida 38-28. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, Custom)

Tennessee football will travel to 'The Swamp' to play Florida on September 16 for its third game of the 2017 season. The rivalry game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, the network announced today.

The Vols beat the Gators 38-28 last season, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the series. Tennessee rallied from a 21-0 deficit in that game.

RELATED: The Streak is Over: Vols win 38-28 over Florida

Brad Nessler will call the play-by-play on CBS, stepping in for Verne Lundquist who retired from his football duties after 17 years off calling the SEC on CBS.

RELATED: Sunday Sports Talk: Vols beat Gators, 38-28

Tennessee opens the 2017 season on September 4 in Atlanta. The Vols take on Georgia Tech in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That game will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Vols play Indiana State later that week on September 9, before traveling to Florida the following week for the SEC opener.

© 2017 WBIR.COM