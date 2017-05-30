WBIR
Vols vs. Gators game time set

It'll be a game to remember for Vols fans everywhere after a 38-28 win over the Gators.

Patrick Murray, WBIR 3:32 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

Tennessee football will travel to 'The Swamp' to play Florida on September 16 for its third game of the 2017 season. The rivalry game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, the network announced today.

The Vols beat the Gators 38-28 last season, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the series. Tennessee rallied from a 21-0 deficit in that game.

RELATED: The Streak is Over: Vols win 38-28 over Florida

Brad Nessler will call the play-by-play on CBS, stepping in for Verne Lundquist who retired from his football duties after 17 years off calling the SEC on CBS.

RELATED: Sunday Sports Talk: Vols beat Gators, 38-28

Tennessee opens the 2017 season on September 4 in Atlanta. The Vols take on Georgia Tech in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That game will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Vols play Indiana State later that week on September 9, before traveling to Florida the following week for the SEC opener.

